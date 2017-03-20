Angels use 8 pitchers to no-hit Mariners
Eight Angels pitchers combined to no-hit a Mariners split squad on Friday night, leading the Halos to a 4-0 win in the lone night game of the spring at Tempe Diablo Stadium. With only two regular position players, Leonys Martin and Jean Segura , in their lineup, the Mariners mustered only two baserunners; Segura reached on catcher's interference in the fourth and Zach Shank walked in the sixth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC