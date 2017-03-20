Angels use 8 pitchers to no-hit Mariners

Eight Angels pitchers combined to no-hit a Mariners split squad on Friday night, leading the Halos to a 4-0 win in the lone night game of the spring at Tempe Diablo Stadium. With only two regular position players, Leonys Martin and Jean Segura , in their lineup, the Mariners mustered only two baserunners; Segura reached on catcher's interference in the fourth and Zach Shank walked in the sixth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.