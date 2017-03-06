Angels' unbeaten streak ends against White Sox

THE GAME: The Chicago White Sox exploded for 16 hits and 10 runs as the Angels' 18-game spring training unbeaten streak ended with a 10-2 loss Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. PITCHING REPORT: Tyler Skaggs walked four batters while allowing three unearned runs and recording just two outs in his Cactus League debut.

