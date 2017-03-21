Angels rally, take advantage of Reds' miscues

Reds starter Cody Reed pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings and Ryan Raburn homered, but the Angels rallied with five unearned runs in the seventh inning to win Tuesday afternoon's Cactus League matchup, 9-1, at Goodyear Ballpark. Kole Calhoun ripped an RBI single and Nolan Fontana added a two-run double during the Angels' outburst, which was aided by some defensive miscues from the Reds' reserves.

