Angels rally, take advantage of Reds' miscues
Reds starter Cody Reed pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings and Ryan Raburn homered, but the Angels rallied with five unearned runs in the seventh inning to win Tuesday afternoon's Cactus League matchup, 9-1, at Goodyear Ballpark. Kole Calhoun ripped an RBI single and Nolan Fontana added a two-run double during the Angels' outburst, which was aided by some defensive miscues from the Reds' reserves.
