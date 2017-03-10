Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs won't make scheduled start Friday because of shoulder weakness

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs talks with catcher Martin Maldonado after warming up in the bullpen prior to a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox on March 4. Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs talks with catcher Martin Maldonado after warming up in the bullpen prior to a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox on March 4. Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs has been scratched from Friday's exhibition start against the San Diego Padres because of shoulder weakness, a setback the team considers minor but one that is troubling considering Skaggs' recent injury history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.