Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs won't make scheduled start Friday because of shoulder weakness
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs talks with catcher Martin Maldonado after warming up in the bullpen prior to a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox on March 4. Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs talks with catcher Martin Maldonado after warming up in the bullpen prior to a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox on March 4. Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs has been scratched from Friday's exhibition start against the San Diego Padres because of shoulder weakness, a setback the team considers minor but one that is troubling considering Skaggs' recent injury history.
