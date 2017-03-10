Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs won't mak...

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs won't make scheduled start Friday because of shoulder weakness

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs talks with catcher Martin Maldonado after warming up in the bullpen prior to a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox on March 4. Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs talks with catcher Martin Maldonado after warming up in the bullpen prior to a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox on March 4. Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs has been scratched from Friday's exhibition start against the San Diego Padres because of shoulder weakness, a setback the team considers minor but one that is troubling considering Skaggs' recent injury history.

