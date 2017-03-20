Angels' Opening Day starter still a question mark

Opening Day is less than three weeks away, but the Angels still have not determined who will take the mound for them when they face the A's on April 3 in Oakland. Manager Mike Scioscia said Thursday that the club is still weighing its options, and will use the next couple of weeks of Spring Training to see which members of the rotation will line up best for the first week of the regular season.

