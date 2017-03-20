Angels' Opening Day starter still a question mark
Opening Day is less than three weeks away, but the Angels still have not determined who will take the mound for them when they face the A's on April 3 in Oakland. Manager Mike Scioscia said Thursday that the club is still weighing its options, and will use the next couple of weeks of Spring Training to see which members of the rotation will line up best for the first week of the regular season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC