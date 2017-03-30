Angels' opening-day roster isn't set quite yet
Less than one week from opening day, the Angels roster remains an incomplete puzzle, much like the order of their starting rotation. Manager Mike Scioscia may have offered a hint about the rotation Monday when he said right-hander Ricky Nolasco would start in a minor league game Tuesday rather than pitch in the Angels' game against Oakland.
