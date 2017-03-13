Angels Notes: Wally Joyner looking fo...

Angels Notes: Wally Joyner looking for a new role in the game

Joyner has also offered his services to the team to continue in a more formal capacity during the season.A Joyner spent the past four years as a major league hitting coach -- three with the Detroit Tigers and one with he Philadelphia Phillies -- and has interest in eventually getting back into baseball at a higher level. "I don't want to just take any job," he said.

Chicago, IL

