Angels Notes: Luis Valbuena heads for MRI on hamstring
Luis Valbuena went for an MRI on his surgically repaired right hamstring, but the Angels are still holding out hope that he's not seriously injured. "Hamstrings are a different animal," Manager Mike Scioscia said Thursday morning.
