Angels Notes: Luis Valbuena disappointed by hamstring injury
Luis Valbuena was crushed by the news that he will have to start his first season with the Angels on the disabled list. "I feel so bad because I want to start the season," Valubena said Friday, a day after learning that he has a strained hamstring that will have him out for four to six weeks .
