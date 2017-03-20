Angels no-hit Mariners in 4-0 victory

Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar makes a throw during a spring training game against the Rockies on March 16. Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar makes a throw during a spring training game against the Rockies on March 16. The Angels no-hit a Seattle Mariners split-squad, 4-0, on Friday night at Tempe Diablo Stadium, improving their Cactus League record to 15-12. It was the Angels' first spring no-hitter since March 16, 1996.

