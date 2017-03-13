Angels' Mike Trout is open to playing for U.S. in WBC in the future
Mike Trout hasn't contracted a full-blown case of World Baseball Classic fever, but the Angels center fielder and two-time American League most valuable player is warming to the idea of playing in the event after watching the passion and excitement of several first-round games. "I mean, definitely, in the future, for sure," Trout said Monday, when asked if this spring's tournament has increased his desire to play in the next WBC.
