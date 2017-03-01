Angels' Matt Shoemaker gaining comfort, experimenting with different protection pieces
Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker pitched in a game on Friday for the first time since his 2016 season was ended by a line drive to the head last September. After his two-inning performance against the Milwaukee Brewers, Shoemaker shrugged and said all is still well.
