Angels' Luis Valbuena tweaks surgically-repaired hamstring
The Angels finally had their entire projected opening day lineup on the field on Wednesday, but it lasted only three innings. Luis Valbuena left the game after three innings because of right hamstring tightness, which could be concerning because he had surgery on his right hamstring last August.
