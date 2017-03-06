Angels lose third straight game, 13-10, to Cubs
The Angels' Alex Meyer, a candidate for the fifth starter's job, was scheduled to pitch three innings in Monday's spring training game against the Chicago Cubs in Tempe, Ariz. Instead, he faced eight batters, walked four, and recorded only two outs.
