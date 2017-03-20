Angels lose despite solid outing from Ricky Nolasco
THE GAME: The Angels gave up five runs in the seventh and eighth innings to lose 6-2 to the San Diego Padres on Thursday at the Peoria Sports Complex. A day after using their entire everyday lineup, the Angels started just four players who figure to be in the majors on opening day.
