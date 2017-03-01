Angels improve to 7-0 with walk-off victory
THE GAME: David Fletcher's hit in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Angels to a 6-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels improved to 7-0 this spring, and have now stretched their exhibition undefeated streak to 18 games, dating to last spring.
