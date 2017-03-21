Angels' Huston Street in no rush to return from injury this time around

Angels closer Huston Street runs out to the mound for an infield drill during spring training at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Feb. 24. Angels closer Huston Street runs out to the mound for an infield drill during spring training at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Feb. 24. Angels reliever Huston Street visited team physician Steve Yoon in Los Angeles on Monday for an update on his strained back muscle. An ultrasound showed a small defect in the latissimus dorsi, Street said.

