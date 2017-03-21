Angels hope to find a lottery ticket ...

Angels hope to find a lottery ticket among their cast of former top prospects

21 hrs ago

Since last August, the Angels have acquired four players listed among Baseball America's top 50 prospects in 2011, and a fifth - starting pitcher Alex Meyer, pictured - who got there a few years later. None of them have lived up to the hype so far, in part because of injuries, but the Angels hope a few of them can pan out.

