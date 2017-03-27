Angels edge Dodgers, Freeway Series s...

Angels edge Dodgers, Freeway Series streak continues

17 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

The Dodgers' Justin Turner hits against the Angels during their Freeway Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Hitless through six innings at Angel Stadium, the Angels rallied for three runs in the seventh inning of a 3-2 victory over the Dodgers.

