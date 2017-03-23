Angels beat Diamondbacks behind Tyler...

Angels beat Diamondbacks behind Tyler Skaggs' strong start, homer by Albert Pujols

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

THE GAME: The Angels scored four runs in the first inning on the way to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. PITCHING REPORT: LH Tyler Skaggs, who was scheduled for 75 pitches or five innings, only got through 12 outs with his 76 pitches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,846 • Total comments across all topics: 279,833,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC