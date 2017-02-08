Will LA Angels Huston Street bounce back from poor 2016 season?
The LA Angels had a major problem with the back end of their bullpen in 2016 and Huston Street 's worst season of his career missing half of the season with injuries & also ineffectiveness as he went 3-2 with a 6.45 ERA & only nine saves. Street is hoping to be as good as new in 2017 and regain his closer spot for the LA Angels.
