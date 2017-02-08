Will LA Angels Huston Street bounce back from poor 2016 season?

The LA Angels had a major problem with the back end of their bullpen in 2016 and Huston Street 's worst season of his career missing half of the season with injuries & also ineffectiveness as he went 3-2 with a 6.45 ERA & only nine saves. Street is hoping to be as good as new in 2017 and regain his closer spot for the LA Angels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halo Hangout.