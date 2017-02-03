WeekEnd HaloLinks: Sooper Dooper Stupor
This is a great weekend to get outside and enjoy SoCal activities with smaller crowds. Lots of people will be stuck indoors on Sunday, eating cheap bottled salsa and crappy scooper tortilla chips while watching hours of mindless TV and hoping for some random beer commercial to make their time interesting.
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
