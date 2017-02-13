Washington Nationals Non-Roster Player Profile: Kyle McGowin

One of the pitchers the Washington Nationals invited to spring training this weekend is Kyle McGowin , who was acquired in the Danny Espinosa deal When the Washington Nationals traded Danny Espinosa to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim back in December, they acquired right-handed pitchers Kyle McGowin and Austin Adams . Adams is on the 40-man roster and could be a bullpen option.

