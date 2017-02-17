Trout, Betts headline stellar outfield options
Mike Trout is coming off his second MVP Award and should remain the game's consensus best overall player in 2017 But owners who wish to target a player with a stellar skill set and an elite supporting cast may bypass the Angels star in favor of Betts. Arguably the top fantasy asset in '16, the Red Sox outfielder should again flash his elite power-speed blend on a regular basis as he bats from a premium spot in Boston's high-scoring lineup.
