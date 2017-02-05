The new-look Los Angeles Angels will ...

The new-look Los Angeles Angels will look to reclaim the AL West in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Halo Hangout

June 26, 2016; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jefry Marte celebrates with first baseman C.J. Cron , center fielder Mike Trout and second baseman Johnny Giavotella after he hits a sacrifice RBI in the ninth inning to bring in the game winning run against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports The Los Angeles Angels are closing the door on the offseason and will look to get back to winning ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halo Hangout.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC