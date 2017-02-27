The Los Angeles Angels get good pitching again in win.

The Los Angeles Angels played their 2nd game of the Spring against Oakland on Sunday & just like in their 1st game the Angels got good pitching from most of the 7 hurlers who took the mound.The hitters came through as well. Non-roster invitee Bud Norris , who is an eight-year veteran, made his first appearance for the Los Angeles Angels Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halo Hangout.