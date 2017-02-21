Simmons to see game action before lea...

Simmons to see game action before leaving for Classic

23 hrs ago

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons will play in the first game of the Cactus League season on Saturday when the Angels host the Brewers at Tempe Diablo Stadium in their spring opener. Simmons will see game action earlier than most Angels regulars because he is slated to leave camp on Tuesday to represent the Netherlands in the Simmons' new double-play partner, second baseman Danny Espinosa , will not start Saturday, but manager Mike Scioscia said he expects the duo to play together in an exhibition game before Simmons departs for the Classic.

