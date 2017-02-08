Simmons leads Angels quintet headed to WBC

A quintet of Angels will take a leave from Spring Training next month to participate in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, which will run from March 6-22. Infielder Andrelton Simmons will suit up for the Netherlands; left-hander Jose Alvarez , righty Yusmeiro Petit and right-hander Deolis Guerra will represent Venezuela; and Minor League right-hander Samuel Holland will play for Australia.

