Shoemaker has no anxiety about facing hitters

Matt Shoemaker 's 2016 season came to a sudden, terrifying end in September when he was struck on the head by a line drive, an injury that sent the 30-year-old Angels right-hander to the hospital for emergency brain surgery. Shoemaker still bears a scar on the right side of his head from the incident, but he said he has no lingering apprehension about his health as he works toward returning to the mound for the Angels.

