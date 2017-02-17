Senzatela ready to move on from tough 2016

Rockies right-handed pitching prospect Antonio Senzatela retired Angels stars Mike Trout and Albert Pujols twice each in a game last Spring Training, and was expected to reach greater highs in 2016. Instead, Senzatela struggled through right shoulder inflammation that flared during his second start at Double-A Hartford, and quietly endured unspeakable pain as his mother died of cancer in Venezuela.

