Scioscia gets preview of everyday lineup
The lineup did not include slugger Albert Pujols , who is currently on the mend from foot surgery but will bat fourth when healthy. When Pujols returns, the Angels will have to choose whether to start Cron or Valbuena at first.
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
