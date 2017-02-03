Rays bring back Logan Morrison

The Rays have made the next in a series of moves to give their lineup a new look by bringing back an old face, agreeing to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with first baseman Logan Morrison. Signing Morrison signals that the Rays are plotting to move Brad Miller from first base to second to replace Logan Forsythe and that they remain in the market for a right-handed bat to share time, either at first, DH and/or outfield depending on who it is.

