Prospect Daniel Gossett makes surprise start for A's
Daniel Gossett , who pitched at three levels of the A's system last year, unexpectedly got the start Sunday vs. the Angels when the team decided to rearrange their pitching plans in the wake of Sonny Gray's departure from the WBC. He worked two scoreless innings in the A's 5-3 loss to the Angels, walking two.
