Now healthy, Angelsa Tyler Skaggs a exciteda about season

Now healthy, Angels Tyler Skaggs excited about season
Ever since he first set foot in the majors in 2012, Skaggs has been followed by questions about his performance, his health or both. But now, the Angels' 25-year-old left-hander feels as good as he has in years, before the 2014 Tommy John surgery and subsequent shoulder trouble, and he has a rotation spot with his name on it.
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
