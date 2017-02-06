Nolan Arenado Ranked 5th in MLB.com Fantasy Player Preview
MLB.com has released its 2017 Fantasy Player Review and Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies has been ranked as one of the top five players in the game. Arenado came in fifth in MLB.com's player ranking, behind Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros and Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs.
