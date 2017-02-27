Myers, Hedges notch first spring RBIs vs. Angels

Infielder Kaleb Cowart 's go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning lifted the Angels to a 5-3 win over the Padres on Monday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Angels newcomers Danny Espinosa and Cameron Maybin -- acquired in offseason trades to fill holes at second base and left field, respectively -- both chipped in to help Los Angeles improve to 3-0 this spring.

