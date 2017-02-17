Mike Trout talks about 'frustrating' ...

Mike Trout talks about 'frustrating' struggles of Angels

13 hrs ago

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim boast the best player in baseball, but the team has made the playoffs in just one of Mike Trout's five MLB seasons. After a 74-88 season in 2016, Trout admitted that the team's repeated failure to make the playoffs has grown frustrating for him.

