Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw go 1-2 in Mixed LABR draft
Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw go 1-2 in Mixed LABR draft Angels slugger kicks things off, but two starting pitchers go in the first eight picks. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lgN76W Mike Trout was an across-the-board fantasy star in 2016, hitting .315 with 29 home runs, 123 runs, 100 RBI and 30 stolen bases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC