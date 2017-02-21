Mike Scioscia won't miss four-pitch intentional walks
Mike Scioscia said he's "fairly certain" that the four-pitch intentional walk is a thing of the past, and it doesn't bother him. The idea is to simply signal for the batter to go to first rather than throwing four pitches, to save time.
