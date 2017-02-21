Homecoming couldn't be a happier one for new Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa
Pushed out of a job with the Washington Nationals, Mater Dei alum Danny Espinosa was 'ecstatic' to land a new role as second baseman for the Angels. Mater Dei alum and new second baseman Danny Espinosa poses during the Angels' Photo Day at spring training in Tempe, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
