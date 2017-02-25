Health of pitching rotation will be k...

Health of pitching rotation will be key to Angels' success in 2017

Angels Manager Mike Scioscia talks with pitcher Garrett Richards during a spring training practice on Feb. 15. The Angels ' undoing last season, they maintained amid it and after it, was the lack of health of their starting rotation. The key to their success this season, General Manager Billy Eppler is now saying, will be the health of their starting rotation.

