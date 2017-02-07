Foresters Induct 2006 Championship Te...

Foresters Induct 2006 Championship Team into Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

Nearly eleven years after winning the National Baseball Congress World Series for the first time in franchise history , each member of the 2006 team was inducted into the hall on Saturday night. Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia was the featured speaker as friends, family, and fans gathered at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,768 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC