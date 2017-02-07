Detroit Tigers Reportedly Sign David ...

Detroit Tigers Reportedly Sign David Lough to Minors Deal

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila has reportedly added another outfield option. Per the latest tweet from ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, the Tigers have signed David Lough to a minors deal.

