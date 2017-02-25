Camp report: Pitchers outshine the hitters
Camp report: Pitchers outshine the hitters The Brewers managed only four hits in their Cactus League opener, losing to the Angels, 2-0. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/mlb/brewers/2017/02/25/camp-report-pitchers-outshine-hitters/98165850/ Brewers starter Taylor Jungmann lasted four innings Thursday, April 21 giving up three runs on four hits and walking six batters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC