Arte Moreno says Los Angeles Angels w...

Arte Moreno says Los Angeles Angels will stay in Anaheim until 2029

2 hrs ago

The speculation about the future of Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim has been in question over the past couple of seasons. Angels owner Arte Moreno & the city of Anaheim have been at odds and have not seriously spoken since 2015.

Chicago, IL

