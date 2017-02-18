Angels to stay in Anaheim through at least 2029
Angels outfielder Mike Trout acknowledges the fans after hitting a grand slam during a game against the Texas Rangers on July 26. Angels outfielder Mike Trout acknowledges the fans after hitting a grand slam during a game against the Texas Rangers on July 26. In his first news conference since October 2015, Angels owner Arte Moreno said Saturday that his team is staying at Angel Stadium for the foreseeable future. The franchise holds the right to opt out of its Angel Stadium lease in 2019 and has long been considering a move within Orange County around that.
