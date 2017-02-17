Angels Notes: Kaleb Cowart alters his stance
Kaleb Cowart has tweaked his swing, the latest move as he tries to unlock the offensive performance that has so far held him back. Cowart said he's shifted with weight more toward the middle of his stance, rather than as far back as it was.
