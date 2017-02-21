Angels minor league pitcher Kevin Grendell motivated by chance to represent the hearing impaired
Pitching in the major leagues, with a hearing aid tucked into his left ear, would give Angels minor leaguer Kevin Grendell the visibility to help kids who have gone through what he went through, he said. Angels minor league pitcher Kevin Grendell during workouts at the team's spring training facility in Tempe, Ariz., on Wednesday.
