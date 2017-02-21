Angels figure to run more this season, just like Mike Scioscia likes it
It's no secret that the Angels longtime manager prefers clubs that give him options for more than "batter's box offense." It's a bit of Scioscia-ese that refers to offense generated simply by swinging the bat, as opposed to by being aggressive on the bases.
