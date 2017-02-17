Angels' Espinosa eager for Orange Cou...

Angels' Espinosa eager for Orange County homecoming in trade

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Growing up three miles from Angel Stadium, Danny Espinosa got to watch all the heroes of the 2002 Anaheim Angels championship team: Troy Percival, Garret Anderson, Tim Salmon and Darin Erstad, among others. Espinosa got the break most players only dream about when the Washington Nationals traded him in the offseason to the Los Angeles Angels, where he's slated to be the team's everyday second baseman.

